Hawks' Kevin Huerter: To start Tuesday
Huerter will draw the start at small forward Tuesday against the Hornets, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
With Taurean Prince (ankle) ruled out, Huerter will crack the starting five in Charlotte. Through the first nine games of the season, he's putting up 5.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 15.7 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Removed from injury report•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Questionable Saturday vs. Heat•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Not practicing Friday•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Suffers ankle injury, won't return•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Quiet in NBA debut•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Expected to be available Monday•
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.