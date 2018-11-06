Huerter will draw the start at small forward Tuesday against the Hornets, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

With Taurean Prince (ankle) ruled out, Huerter will crack the starting five in Charlotte. Through the first nine games of the season, he's putting up 5.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 15.7 minutes per contest.

