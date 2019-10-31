Huerter will start Thursday's game against the Heat, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Huerter will remain limited to around 25 minutes as he deals with a sore knee, but this will represent his first move into the starting lineup of the season. He'll get the nod at shooting guard, while Cam Reddish starts at point guard in place of the injured Trae Young.

