Huerter was traded to Sacramento in exchange for Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless and a future first-round pick Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Huerter spent the first four seasons of his career in Atlanta but now finds himself as a member of the Kings after being dealt Friday. The Maryland product is set to compete amongst Malik Monk and Davion Mitchell for playing time throughout his first year in Sacramento. Huerter does have a shot at starting come opening day of the season, however fantasy expectations shouldn't be too high with the Kings' offense presumably running through De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.