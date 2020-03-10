Huerter (groin) tallied 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt), six assists and five rebounds across 46 minutes Monday in the Hawks' 143-138 double-overtime victory over the Hornets.

Considering the big minutes he played in addition to the up-tempo nature of the contest, Huerter's stat line qualified as a disappointment. Fantasy managers can probably look the other way, as Huerter's production has generally been trending upward of late. He's routinely ticked off every column of the stat sheet over his last seven games, averaging 13.6 points, 5.7 dimes, 3.9 rebounds, 2.7 triples, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks during that stretch.