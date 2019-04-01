Huerter finished with nine points (3-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and one block in 29 minutes Sunday in the Hawks' 136-135 overtime win over the Bucks.

Despite the extra period, Huerter didn't see much of a bump in playing time and turned in a rather empty stat line. The 20-year-old may have ran into the proverbial rookie wall, as he's failed to crack double digits in the scoring column in five of the past seven games while shooting 32.9 percent from the field and 27 percent from three-point range.