Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Will be capped at 15-to-20 minutes
Huerter (shoulder) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Nets and will face a restriction of about 15-to-20 minutes, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
A strained left rotator cuff has kept the shooting guard out since Nov. 14, but he's ready to make his return. Huerter will be eased back into action Wednesday, though he could have his restriction lifted after a few contests.
