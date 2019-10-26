Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Will be limited Saturday
Huerter will be limited to around 20 minutes Saturday against the Magic, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.
Huerter will come off the bench again Saturday, as the Hawks go with Cam Reddish at shooting guard. The second-year guard has been battling knee pain since the start of training camp.
