Huerter (ankle) will start Monday's game against the Rockets, but he'll be limited to roughly 20 minutes, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Huerter was held out of the team's last two games with a sprained left ankle, and while he's been cleared to return, the Hawks will keep an eye on his workload in the short term. The rookie's return to the starting lineup will likely send veteran Kent Bazemore back to a bench role.