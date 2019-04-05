Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Will not play Friday
Huerter (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Magic.
While Huerter has had occasional issues with his back over the last month or so, this is the first time that the rookie sharp shooter will have to be sidelined as a result of the injury. With both Huerter and Kent Bazemore (hip) out Friday, the Hawks will likely have to rely on both DeAndre' Bembry and Justin Anderson to hold down the shooting guard position.
