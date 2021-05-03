Huerter said Monday that he'll continue to play through his sprained left shoulder, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

The injury only kept Huerter out of two games, and he made his return to action in Saturday's 108-97 victory over the Bulls, playing 25 minutes off the bench. Huerter told reporters Monday that he'll continue to rehab the shoulder over the next few weeks, but it doesn't sound as though he expects to miss any time as the Hawks look toward the postseason. "Still a work in progress," Huerter said. "We're still doing rehab every day, and we'll probably continue to do that for the next couple of weeks or so. The feedback that I got from the doctors is that it's in a good spot. It's something I can play through."