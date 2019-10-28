Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Will remain limited Monday
Huerter will be limited to around 20 minutes Monday against the 76ers, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
The Hawks will continue to monitor Huerter's workload as the 21-year-old continues to work past a lingering knee issue. Through the first two games of the season, Huerter has tallied 10 points, nine assists and six rebounds in 35 minutes.
