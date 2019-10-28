Play

Huerter will be limited to around 20 minutes Monday against the 76ers, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

The Hawks will continue to monitor Huerter's workload as the 21-year-old continues to work past a lingering knee issue. Through the first two games of the season, Huerter has tallied 10 points, nine assists and six rebounds in 35 minutes.

