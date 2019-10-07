Huerter (knee) will not play in Monday's preseason game against New Orleans, KL Choinard of Hawks.com reports.

Huerter was initially expected to give it a go, but the team will hold him out on a precautionary basis as he continues to deal with a sore knee. The plan is for Huerter to go through a workout, however, in hopes that he'll be able to make his debut on Wednesday against Orlando.