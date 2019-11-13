Huerter has been ruled out for the remainder of Tuesday's game against the Suns due to left shoulder pain.

Huerter was removed from the contest early in the third quarter after colliding with Denver's Nikola Jokic. The injury spelled a premature end to a productive night for Huerter, who put up 11 points (4-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists in 16 minutes. He should tentatively be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Suns.