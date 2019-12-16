Huerter suffered a shoulder injury and won't return to Sunday's game against the Lakers.

Although the extent of the issue is unclear, it's a particularly concerning injury as it's to the same shoulder that caused Huerter to miss 11 games in November. The Hawks will likely provide more detailed information about Huerter's potential timeline for return after the game, but, considering it's likely a reaggravation of the previous issue, there's a good chance he could miss Tuesday's game against the Knicks. Prior to leaving, the second-year guard had recorded five points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 23 minutes.