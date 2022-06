Knox was not tendered a qualifying offer by the Hawks on Wednesday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Knox spent the early portion of the 2021-22 season with the Knicks before he was acquired by the Hawks via trade in January, but he wasn't able to carve out a regular role in Atlanta's rotation. The former No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 draft is now set to test free agency after averaging 3.1 points and 1.5 rebounds in 7.4 minutes per game last season.