Harris agreed Friday with the Hawks on a 10-day contract, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Harris will join the parent club after he had spent the entire 2024-25 season in the G League with the College Park Skyhawks upon getting cut by Atlanta during training camp. Over his 34 appearances for College Park, Harris has averaged 19.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.6 three-pointers and 1.4 steals across 31.0 minutes per contest while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 44.9 percent from downtown. The 27-year-old wing previously saw NBA action with the Magic over the past two seasons, making 36 appearances in total.