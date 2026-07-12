Hawks' Kingston Flemings: All-around effort in SL win

Flemings tallied nine points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists and one block across 25 minutes in Saturday's 83-76 Summer League win over the Nets.

Flemings didn't stand out as a scorer, but he impacted the game in other ways, finishing with a team-high five assists while matching Kobe Johnson for the team lead with seven rebounds. Flemings has recorded at least five assists in each of his four Summer League appearances, showcasing some of the playmaking ability that helped make him the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. The 19-year-old figures to be a key reserve behind starting guards CJ McCollum and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.