Hawks' Kingston Flemings: Could be heavily involved

Flemings enters his rookie season after Atlanta selected him with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Hawks president of basketball operations Onsi Saleh praised Flemings' competitiveness on both ends of the floor following the draft, and the young guard should have an opportunity to earn minutes despite Atlanta's considerable perimeter depth. Flemings' immediate fantasy value will depend on how quickly he can carve out a role, but his draft capital makes him one of the organization's most important developmental pieces.