Flemings registered 11 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT) and two assists across 25 minutes in Monday's 132-123 preseason loss to the Grizzlies.

Flemings drew the start Monday due to the absence of CJ McCollum (nose) and logged the most minutes among Atlanta's starters, giving the rookie an extended opportunity in his preseason debut. He struggled with efficiency, committing three turnovers and recording just two assists, and his free-throw shooting was also subpar. However, Flemings is a candidate to see steady minutes off the bench in the Hawks' backcourt despite his rookie status, though his role throughout the remainder of the preseason will be worth monitoring.