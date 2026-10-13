Flemings had seven points (3-11 FG, 1-2 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes during Monday's 113-110 preseason win over Oklahoma City.

Flemings made his second start of the preseason, with Atlanta giving the majority of its key players the night off. It's been a steady preseason for the rookie, flashing some upside on both ends of the floor. While he isn't slated to play a major role for the Hawks in his first season, there is a chance he touches the floor on most nights, serving as a third or fourth option behind the likes of Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels and CJ McCollum.