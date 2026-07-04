Hawks' Kingston Flemings: Hands out nines dimes

Flemings tallied 14 points (4-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine assists, one rebound and four steals over 28 minutes during Saturday's 103-102 Summer League overtime loss to the Jazz.

While Flemings struggled to find his shot, he did an excellent job setting up his teammates, finishing with nine assists and just one turnover. He also disrupted passing lanes on the defensive end and knocked down a few clutch shots late to keep the Hawks within striking distance. The No. 8 overall pick will look for a more efficient outing Monday against the Thunder.