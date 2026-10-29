Flemings logged 23 points (9-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 129-117 loss to the Heat.

Flemings had scored just 13 total points on 33.3 percent shooting through the first four games of the season, but he caught fire Wednesday, finishing with a career high while missing just three shot attempts. He was one of the few Atlanta players to find success offensively in Wednesday's loss, so it'll be interesting to see if that translates to more minutes in Thursday's meeting with the Cavs.