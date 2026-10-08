Flemings isn't starting in Thursday's preseason game against the Spurs, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

The rookie started Monday against the Grizzlies and notched 11 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT) and two assists across 25 minutes. However, he'll head to the bench for this one, with Aaron Wiggins starting instead. Flemings is likely to see minutes off the bench anyway, as the preseason is the perfect time to see how he'll fare against NBA-caliber opponents with the regular season just right around the corner.