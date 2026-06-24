Hawks' Kingston Flemings: Selected No. 8 by Atlanta

Flemings was selected by the Hawks with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Flemings played in 37 games for Houston in 2025-26, during which he averaged 16.1 points, 5.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 31.6 minutes per contest. The 19-year-old point guard shot 47.6 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from downtown. The 6-foot-3 guard was also named to the All-Big 12 First Team in his lone college season. He'll likely be operating in the second unit in Atlanta, helping back up CJ McCollum and Nickeil Alexander-Walker at the guard spots.