Flemings (back) is available to play Sunday's game against the Pistons, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Flemings will shed the questionable tag in order to suit up versus Detroit. The rookie first-round pick will make his return from a three-game absence due to a back injury, but Atlanta has yet to confirm whether or not he'll be in the starting lineup. CJ McCollum (calf) is out until mid-December due to a calf injury, so Aaron Wiggins has filled in as the starter in the backcourt alongside Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Across 12 outings (five starts) in 2026-27, Flemings is averaging 7.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 0.7 steals in 21.5 minutes per game.