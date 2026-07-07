Hawks' Kingston Flemings: Swats three shots in SL win

Flemings finished Monday's 82-77 Salt Lake City Summer League win over the Thunder with 12 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, three blocks, two rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes.

Flemings wasn't extremely efficient from the field Monday but still tied for the third-highest point total on the team. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft produced across the stat sheet, leading all players in assists while swatting a team-best three shots. He's racked up four combined steals-plus-blocks while scoring in double figures in both of his Summer League appearances thus far.