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Hawks' Kingston Flemings: Swats three shots in SL win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Flemings finished Monday's 82-77 Salt Lake City Summer League win over the Thunder with 12 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, three blocks, two rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes.

Flemings wasn't extremely efficient from the field Monday but still tied for the third-highest point total on the team. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft produced across the stat sheet, leading all players in assists while swatting a team-best three shots. He's racked up four combined steals-plus-blocks while scoring in double figures in both of his Summer League appearances thus far.

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