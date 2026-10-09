Flemings finished Thursday's 123-116 preseason win over the Spurs with 15 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and three steals in 20 minutes.

The rookie point guard got the starting nod in Monday's preseason-opening loss to the Grizzlies, though he retreated to the bench Thursday with CJ McCollum back in action. Flemings turned in a much better performance in his second preseason appearance, closing as the Hawks' second-leading scorer while tying for the game-high marks in assists and steals. He was also far more efficient after shooting just 4-for-11 from the field Monday.