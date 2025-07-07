Bufkin, who underwent season-ending surgery Jan. 7 to address right shoulder instability, has been fully cleared for Summer League, Grant Afseth of RG.org reports.

Bufkin missed the final three months of the 2024-25 season. His rookie season was sabotaged by injuries as well, with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft having just 27 regular-season appearances under his belt with the Hawks. He's likely to be a featured player for the Hawks during the Summer League, although Afseth reports that he's only expected to appear in a few games before the team shuts him down. Bufkin has a real shot at carving out a rotation role this year.