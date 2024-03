Bufkin is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks due to left big toe soreness.

With Trae Young (finger) sidelined, Bufkin has played double-digit minutes in four straight games, averaging 6.0 points, 3.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 16.3 minutes during that stretch. If he's sidelined Tuesday, Trent Forrest may see a few extra minutes off the bench.