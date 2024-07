The Hawks announced Thursday that Bufkin suffered a right shoulder subluxation during Tuesday's practice and will not play in the Las Vegas Summer League.

While Bufkin's shoulder injury will keep him out of the Summer League, he is expected to make a full recovery ahead of training camp. The second-year guard averaged 4.8 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 11.5 minutes across 17 appearances in 2023-24.