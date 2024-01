Atlanta recalled Bufkin from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Tuesday.

Bufkin is coming off the best performance of his season with the Skyhawks, as he produced 43 points (12-24 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one steal and one turnover in 36 minutes against Ontario on Monday. His services may be needed if Dejounte Murray (hamstring) is downgraded to out.