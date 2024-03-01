Bufkin produced 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in 19 minutes during Thursday's 124-97 loss to the Nets.

Bufkin hasn't been a regular part of the Hawks' rotation this season, but the promising floor general had to see minutes off the bench in this one due to the team's lack of depth in the backcourt. His numbers were decent, but the only real reason why he logged minutes was that it was a blowout loss, and this was a good chance to see how he performed at the NBA level following several above-average displays in the G League. Bufkin could stay with Atlanta for a few more days, but he could also return to College Park, as he's spent most of the season with the Skyhawks.