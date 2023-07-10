Bufkin totaled 17 points (6-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds and a block across 27 minutes in Sunday's 98-93 win over the Nuggets.

Bufkin found success from three-point range but struggled to get it going inside the arc, converting just 2-of-9 two-point attempts. Despite his inefficiency, he did well distributing, dishing six assists, and was solid on the boards. Bufkin will likely remain a key piece for Atlanta's Summer League team, and could be a candidate for a bench contributor for the Hawks come the regular season.