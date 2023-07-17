Bufkin posted 18 points (7-18 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, one assist, one steal and a block across 23 minutes during Sunday's 101-80 loss to the Mavericks.

Bufkin continues to struggle to score efficiently, missing all six of his three-point attempts and shooting 39% from the floor. Despite his offensive struggles, Bufkin showed promise on the defensive end, recording a steal and a block, and taking multiple charges. The 15th overall pick will likely be a depth piece at the guard position for Atlanta to start his rookie campaign.