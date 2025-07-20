Bufkin won't play in Sunday's Las Vegas Summer League game against the Celtics due to rest, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Though he'll be idle for the Hawks' summer finale, Bufkin was a standout performer across his four appearances in Las Vegas, averaging 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.0 steals across 26.5 minutes per game. The Michigan product will look to earn a regular spot in the Atlanta rotation this season after missing significant time in 2024-25 after he underwent right shoulder surgery in early January.