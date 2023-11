Bufkin sustained a left thumb fracture while practicing with the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Friday and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Bufkin wasn't a significant part of Atlanta's rotation early in the regular season and was practicing with the G League club recently to work on his development. However, he'll now be unavailable for at least two weeks. Once he's cleared to return to game action, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 20-year-old ramp up in the G League.