Johnson recorded 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, three steals and two assists in 26 minutes during Sunday's 101-80 Summer League loss to the Celtics.

Johnson put together a solid performance to close out Summer League, leading the team in scoring. Johnson was also impressive on the defensive end, generating a game-high three steals. The 22-year-old recently signed a contract with Atlanta, so he will likely spend much of the upcoming season with the team's G League affiliate.