Hawks' Kobe Johnson: Tallies three blocks in SL loss

Johnson recorded 13 points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, four rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 31 minutes during Saturday's 91-83 Summer League loss to Washington.

Johnson led the Hawks with three blocks while finishing tied with Gabe Madsen as the team's second-leading scorer behind Devon Higgs (22 points). Johnson played in 27 games (22 starts) for the College Park Skyhawks in the G League last season and averaged 15.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.2 threes over 31.1 minutes per contest. He figures to spend most, if not all, of 2026-27 in the G League.