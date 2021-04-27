Dunn (ankle) played 13 minutes off the bench Monday in the Hawks' 100-86 loss to the Pistons, providing zero points (0-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, one steal and one block.

Making his Hawks debut and playing in his first NBA game since Jan. 29, 2020 following a prolonged recovery from an MCL sprain in his knee and right ankle surgery, Dunn faced a strict minutes cap while playing on the second unit. Even with the Hawks down multiple key guards/wings, Dunn had a limited role offensively. That will likely remain the case even once Dunn is free of any minutes restrictions, as the Hawks signed him to a two-year deal during the offseason mainly for what he can provide on the defensive end. For fantasy purposes, Dunn is probably best viewed as a streamer for steals.