Dunn (ankle) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Pistons, Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks reports.

The guard is yet to play this season after undergoing ankle surgery, and while it's been a longer-than-expected road to recovery, it looks like he's in position to make his debut Monday night. Historically, Dunn is a strong source of steals -- he averaged 2.0 per game a season ago -- but he'll likely be brought along slowly given that he last played in an NBA game in January of 2020.