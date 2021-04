Dunn (ankle) is available for Monday's game at Detroit and will have an unspecified minutes restriction, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

The 27-year-old has been sidelined all season while recovering from ankle surgery, but he'll make his debut with the Hawks on Monday. It's no surprise Dunn's playing time will be limited in his return, since it will be his first game action since January of 2020.