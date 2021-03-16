General manager Travis Schlenk said Tuesday that Dunn (ankle) could be available for the Hawks' upcoming eight-game road trip that begins Saturday in Los Angeles, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

Based on Schlenk's comments, Dunn can be ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Rockets and Thursday's game against the Thunder, but the veteran guard looks like he'll have a chance to make his Hawks debut by the end of the month. Atlanta could use another body on the wing with Cam Reddish (Achilles) out indefinitely, though his absence will be alleviated by the impending return of De'Andre Hunter (knee), whom Schlenk said could return to the lineup as soon as Thursday. With all of Hunter, Kevin Huerter, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Danilo Gallinari and Tony Snell on hand to fill minutes on the wing, Dunn may not be guaranteed a spot in interim head coach Nate McMillan's rotation.