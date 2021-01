Dunn had his walking boot removed from his surgically-repaired right ankle Thursday, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

The 26-year-old had been confined to the boot for approximately two weeks after having the arthroscopic ankle procedure Dec. 30. Now that the boot is off, Dunn will be cleared for weight-bearing rehabilitation and modified form shooting, but his return to full-court, full-contact work in practice is still likely multiple weeks away.