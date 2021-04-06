General manager Travis Schlenk said that Dunn (ankle) -- who remains out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans -- was able to turn in a full-court practice for the first time since undergoing right knee surgery Dec. 31, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

Dunn still has yet to make his season and Hawks debut, but that could be coming soon now that he's taken a major step forward in the lengthy recovery process. Schlenk said the Hawks want Dunn to turn in a few more scrimmages before being activated, so he can safely be ruled out for the second half of the back-to-back set Wednesday against the Grizzlies. Friday's game against the Bulls is also probably a long shot for Dunn to make his debut, but anytime thereafter may be more realistic if his knee continues to respond well to on-court work.