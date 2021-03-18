The Hawks announced that Dunn (ankle) will join the team for its eight-game road trip that begins Saturday in Los Angeles after he was able to take part in a modified practice Wednesday.

General manager Travis Schlenk suggested earlier in the week that Dunn could make his season debut at some point during the upcoming road trip, so this latest update merely confirms that Dunn remains on track with his recovery program since requiring a platelet-rich plasma injection in his surgically-repaired right knee in mid-February. He's expected to gradually ramp up the intensity of his practice activity in the days to come, but Dunn probably won't be ready to play until the latter half of the road trip. Expect him to handle a limited role off the bench once he gets the green light to suit up.