The Hawks announced Sunday that Dunn will undergo arthroscopic surgery Dec. 30 to remove loose cartilage in his right ankle. He's considered out indefinitely.

The loose cartilage in Dunn's ankle had caused ongoing discomfort in his knees and lower back, inhibiting his overall range of motion. As a result, the Hawks determined that surgery was in Dunn's best interest, likely leaving the veteran guard out several weeks, if not two months or longer. Dunn won't be a lock to earn a spot in a deep Hawks rotation once he's made a full recovery from surgery.