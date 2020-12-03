The Hawks announced Monday that Dunn is limited to modified individual workouts after he was diagnosed with a right knee injury, the Associated Press reports.

Dunn is still presumably dealing with the residual effects of the MCL sprain he sustained to his right knee back on Jan. 31, in what was ultimately his final appearance with the Bulls. The Hawks were presumably cognizant of Dunn's medical situation when they signed him to a two-year, $10 million contract in November, so at this stage, the knee issue isn't believed to be anything that will result in an extended absence to begin the regular season. Even if healthy, Dunn isn't necessarily a lock to crack head coach Lloyd Pierce's rotation with all of Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Rajon Rondo, Cam Reddish, De'Andre Hunter and Tony Snell in the mix for playing time at point guard or on the wing.