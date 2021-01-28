Dunn (ankle) has been "participating in impact-based rehabilitation activities" and will be reviewed in two weeks, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Dunn's rehab has including skipping, jumping and spot shooting on the court, so tangible progress is being made. It's not a guarantee that Dunn will come back in two weeks, but a return in the not-too-distant future seems possible, if not likely. Once he's healthy enough to play, Dunn should take on a role in the backcourt as a defensive specialist, though there won't be many minutes available behind Trae Young and Kevin Huerter.