Dunn (knee) still isn't taking contact in practice, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The team announced Monday that Dunn was limited to modified individual workouts, and that continues to be the case into Saturday. He's presumably working through the residual effects of the sprained MCL he suffered in late January. It's not clear if he'll be ready for the preseason, and he should be considered questionable for the Hawks' exhibition opener Friday against the Magic.