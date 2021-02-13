site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hawks' Kris Dunn: Still unavailable Saturday
Dunn (ankle) won't play Saturday against Indiana.
Dunn will miss another game after undergoing ankle surgery at the end of December. A timetable for his return hasn't yet been established.
